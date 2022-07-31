Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.90% of AMERISAFE worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 15.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $179,230.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at $952,238.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $257,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $179,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,772 shares of company stock worth $1,051,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.36.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

See Also

