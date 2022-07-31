Royce & Associates LP Has $17.29 Million Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.73% of Surmodics worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRDX opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $486.85 million, a P/E ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

