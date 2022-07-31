Royce & Associates LP Has $17.08 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,652 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.43% of Avnet worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.64. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

