Royce & Associates LP Has $16.58 Million Holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,147,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,749 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $16,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 144,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 69,378 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $2,192,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $357.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.31.

International General Insurance Cuts Dividend

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

International General Insurance Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

Featured Articles

