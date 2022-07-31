Royce & Associates LP Has $15.73 Million Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.25% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $15,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BW. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at $65,842,575.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at $65,842,575.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 386,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,572.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,900 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on BW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE BW opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $687.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.41. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.