Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.27. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares in the company, valued at $44,314,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,314,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,741 shares of company stock worth $20,969,282. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 97,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

