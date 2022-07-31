Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Royal Gold worth $43,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

Royal Gold Price Performance

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $104.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.10. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.