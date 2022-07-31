Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Update

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Royal Boskalis Westminster Stock Performance
KKWFF stock remained flat at $32.18 during midday trading on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42.
Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects.
