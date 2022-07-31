Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Initiates Rating for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

EVH opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. Evolent Health has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 631.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 560,438 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 544,667 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $14,833,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 23,820.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 497,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

