Royal Bank of Canada Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$130.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.72 on Thursday. CGI has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of CGI

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 17.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CGI by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,870,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,955,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CGI by 0.3% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 407,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 15.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.