Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $165.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Down 1.8 %

AMED opened at $119.85 on Friday. Amedisys has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $264.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 6.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 104,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amedisys by 23.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.