Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $68.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Fortive by 52.0% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 25.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 87.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,864,000 after acquiring an additional 274,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 122,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

