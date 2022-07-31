Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$163.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$153.18.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$162.23 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$132.38 and a 52 week high of C$171.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$145.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a market cap of C$110.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total transaction of C$29,652,215.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,357,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,917,212,391.87. In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,357,305 shares in the company, valued at C$1,917,212,391.87. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,211,876.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,023,944 shares of company stock worth $152,028,257.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

