Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €190.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($198.98) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 0.9 %

ADS opened at €167.80 ($171.22) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($205.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of €171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €198.86.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.