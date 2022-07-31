Rotharium Market Cap Tops $2.66 Million (RTH)

Rotharium (RTH) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Rotharium coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00003129 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $138,031.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rotharium has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.87 or 1.00071126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033284 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Rotharium Coin Profile

RTH is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

