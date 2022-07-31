Rotala (LON:ROL) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Rotala (LON:ROL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Rotala Price Performance

Shares of Rotala stock opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.37) on Thursday. Rotala has a 52-week low of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 35.96 ($0.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. The company has a market capitalization of £15.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,016.67.

Rotala Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rotala’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

