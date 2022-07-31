Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Roku updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.29. Roku has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $449.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Insider Activity at Roku

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 331.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $716,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 4.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Roku by 93.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

