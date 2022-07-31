Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.30-$9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.73 billion-$7.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.76 billion.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.3 %

ROK traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.63. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. UBS Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a maintains rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 113.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 77.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 666.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

