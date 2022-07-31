Robert W. Baird Reiterates Downgrade Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Down 2.3 %

ARGX opened at $364.21 on Friday. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $387.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.72 and a 200-day moving average of $314.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 5.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 107.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at about $11,247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.