RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE TGT opened at $163.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

