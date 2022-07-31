RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGF. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

