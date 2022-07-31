RiverFront Investment Group LLC Grows Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 2,167.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,942 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $88.02 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

