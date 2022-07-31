RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,487,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,881,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.1% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

