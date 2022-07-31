RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys 22,571 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,253 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $337,501,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after purchasing an additional 90,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $262,710,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after purchasing an additional 732,028 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

