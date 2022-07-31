Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,300

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.39).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,924.50 ($59.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.97. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,184.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,500.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 221.63 ($2.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 63.00%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($585,180.72). In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($585,180.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

