Rightmove plc (RMV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 on October 28th

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rightmove Stock Down 0.8 %

RMV stock opened at GBX 639.60 ($7.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,045.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 583.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 615.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($9.76).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.35) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 617 ($7.43) to GBX 574 ($6.92) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 617 ($7.43) to GBX 574 ($6.92) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 650.33 ($7.84).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.