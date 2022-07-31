Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGG opened at $104.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

