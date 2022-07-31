RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Market Capitalization Reaches $43.82 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $43.82 million and $2.30 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00613354 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00035090 BTC.
About RichQUACK.com
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
RichQUACK.com Coin Trading
