Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.25 million. Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.22 EPS.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,609. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $508.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

