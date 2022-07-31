Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$870.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.85 million. Ribbon Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. 374,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $508.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

Insider Activity

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.