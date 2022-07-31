RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,813 shares of company stock valued at $12,550,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RH. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

RH stock opened at $279.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.27. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.54.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

