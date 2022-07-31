RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,800,000 after buying an additional 143,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,503,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $145.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.72.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

