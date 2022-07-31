RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Has $52.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 795,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,134 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 8.4% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $52,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 114,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 139,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $334,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

SPYG opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

