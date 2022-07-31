RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 62,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

