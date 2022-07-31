Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

