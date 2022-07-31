Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,759,000. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $191.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

