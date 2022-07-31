Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,802,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $460,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $58.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

