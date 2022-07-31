Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
RDVY opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
