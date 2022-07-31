Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $17.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $190.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.58.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 26.5 EPS for the current year.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

