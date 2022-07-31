Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases 3,479 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 2.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of D traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,126. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

