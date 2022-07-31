ReddCoin Market Capitalization Tops $10.64 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.64 million and $8,885.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,762.92 or 0.99889949 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00045582 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00216801 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00256199 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00116251 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004862 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00049252 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004741 BTC.
ReddCoin Coin Profile
ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ReddCoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars.
