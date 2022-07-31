RealFevr 1-Day Volume Hits $22,206.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 31st. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $22,206.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RealFevr has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00613402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015159 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034837 BTC.
About RealFevr
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
Buying and Selling RealFevr
Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.