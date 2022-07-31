Raymond James Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.