Raymond James Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 140,933 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,286,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 98,601 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

