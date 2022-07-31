RAI Finance Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and $374,495.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00605834 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035050 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

