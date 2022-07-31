Radio Caca Hits 1-Day Volume of $33.75 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00605254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015304 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038095 BTC.
About Radio Caca
Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radio Caca
