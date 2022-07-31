Radio Caca Hits 1-Day Volume of $33.75 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00605254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038095 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

