Quiztok (QTCON) Trading Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $12.23 million and $997,591.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Quiztok is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,731,985,802 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

