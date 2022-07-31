QuickSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.18 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $29.07 million and approximately $25.18 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $88.87 or 0.00374776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00613354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00035090 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.