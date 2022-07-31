Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $19.58 million and $330,975.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

