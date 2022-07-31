QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

QCOM opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

